DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

2021. december 09., csütörtök, 17:40















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.12.2021 / 17:37




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
98.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR
97.92 EUR 3916.80 EUR
97.90 EUR 5776.10 EUR
97.90 EUR 4797.10 EUR
97.88 EUR 4600.36 EUR
97.78 EUR 7724.62 EUR
97.70 EUR 3908.00 EUR
97.82 EUR 9782.00 EUR
97.78 EUR 6355.70 EUR
97.92 EUR 9792.00 EUR
97.92 EUR 5385.60 EUR
98.00 EUR 13818.00 EUR
97.92 EUR 9792.00 EUR
97.80 EUR 9780.00 EUR
97.44 EUR 9744.00 EUR
97.42 EUR 4578.74 EUR
97.58 EUR 2927.40 EUR
97.56 EUR 9756.00 EUR
97.54 EUR 9754.00 EUR
97.76 EUR 9776.00 EUR
97.82 EUR 9782.00 EUR
97.92 EUR 5777.28 EUR
97.90 EUR 9790.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6566.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4606.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 9212.00 EUR
97.98 EUR 9798.00 EUR
97.98 EUR 1959.60 EUR
98.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6958.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 9212.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 392.00 EUR
97.98 EUR 9798.00 EUR
97.96 EUR 9796.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 18424.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3528.00 EUR
97.90 EUR 9790.00 EUR
97.88 EUR 9788.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 23030.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
97.8792 EUR 319771.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Europe
MIC: AQEU














09.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71484  09.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256242&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum