





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.12.2021 / 17:37









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niklas

Last name(s):

Östberg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

98.00 EUR





9800.00 EUR



97.92 EUR





3916.80 EUR



97.90 EUR





5776.10 EUR



97.90 EUR





4797.10 EUR



97.88 EUR





4600.36 EUR



97.78 EUR





7724.62 EUR



97.70 EUR





3908.00 EUR



97.82 EUR





9782.00 EUR



97.78 EUR





6355.70 EUR



97.92 EUR





9792.00 EUR



97.92 EUR





5385.60 EUR



98.00 EUR





13818.00 EUR



97.92 EUR





9792.00 EUR



97.80 EUR





9780.00 EUR



97.44 EUR





9744.00 EUR



97.42 EUR





4578.74 EUR



97.58 EUR





2927.40 EUR



97.56 EUR





9756.00 EUR



97.54 EUR





9754.00 EUR



97.76 EUR





9776.00 EUR



97.82 EUR





9782.00 EUR



97.92 EUR





5777.28 EUR



97.90 EUR





9790.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6566.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4606.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





9212.00 EUR



97.98 EUR





9798.00 EUR



97.98 EUR





1959.60 EUR



98.00 EUR





9800.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





6958.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





9212.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





392.00 EUR



97.98 EUR





9798.00 EUR



97.96 EUR





9796.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





18424.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3528.00 EUR



97.90 EUR





9790.00 EUR



97.88 EUR





9788.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





23030.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

97.8792 EUR





319771.30 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Aquis Exchange Europe

MIC:

AQEU



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























09.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



