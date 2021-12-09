DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
97.98 EUR 24592.98 EUR
97.98 EUR 17734.38 EUR
97.96 EUR 17730.76 EUR
97.94 EUR 22917.96 EUR
97.88 EUR 20750.56 EUR
97.86 EUR 34838.16 EUR
97.86 EUR 22801.38 EUR
97.94 EUR 21448.86 EUR
97.90 EUR 2447.50 EUR
97.98 EUR 22045.50 EUR
97.88 EUR 23197.56 EUR
97.86 EUR 21137.76 EUR
97.86 EUR 12428.22 EUR
97.84 EUR 25047.04 EUR
97.56 EUR 1951.20 EUR
97.56 EUR 24194.88 EUR
97.52 EUR 23014.72 EUR
97.50 EUR 22717.50 EUR
97.64 EUR 21676.08 EUR
97.76 EUR 22778.08 EUR
97.56 EUR 21853.44 EUR
97.52 EUR 23599.84 EUR
97.50 EUR 23790.00 EUR
97.68 EUR 22466.40 EUR
97.84 EUR 21133.44 EUR
97.66 EUR 25489.26 EUR
97.70 EUR 11333.20 EUR
97.68 EUR 11233.20 EUR
97.42 EUR 22406.60 EUR
97.42 EUR 11787.82 EUR
97.40 EUR 11785.40 EUR
97.58 EUR 21272.44 EUR
97.78 EUR 23467.20 EUR
97.84 EUR 2837.36 EUR
97.82 EUR 2836.78 EUR
98.00 EUR 21658.00 EUR
97.84 EUR 24166.48 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
97.747 EUR 708567.94 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Ubs Europe Se - Systematic Internaliser
MIC: UBSI














09.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71490  09.12.2021 



