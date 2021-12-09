





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niklas

Last name(s):

Östberg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

97.98 EUR





24592.98 EUR



97.98 EUR





17734.38 EUR



97.96 EUR





17730.76 EUR



97.94 EUR





22917.96 EUR



97.88 EUR





20750.56 EUR



97.86 EUR





34838.16 EUR



97.86 EUR





22801.38 EUR



97.94 EUR





21448.86 EUR



97.90 EUR





2447.50 EUR



97.98 EUR





22045.50 EUR



97.88 EUR





23197.56 EUR



97.86 EUR





21137.76 EUR



97.86 EUR





12428.22 EUR



97.84 EUR





25047.04 EUR



97.56 EUR





1951.20 EUR



97.56 EUR





24194.88 EUR



97.52 EUR





23014.72 EUR



97.50 EUR





22717.50 EUR



97.64 EUR





21676.08 EUR



97.76 EUR





22778.08 EUR



97.56 EUR





21853.44 EUR



97.52 EUR





23599.84 EUR



97.50 EUR





23790.00 EUR



97.68 EUR





22466.40 EUR



97.84 EUR





21133.44 EUR



97.66 EUR





25489.26 EUR



97.70 EUR





11333.20 EUR



97.68 EUR





11233.20 EUR



97.42 EUR





22406.60 EUR



97.42 EUR





11787.82 EUR



97.40 EUR





11785.40 EUR



97.58 EUR





21272.44 EUR



97.78 EUR





23467.20 EUR



97.84 EUR





2837.36 EUR



97.82 EUR





2836.78 EUR



98.00 EUR





21658.00 EUR



97.84 EUR





24166.48 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

97.747 EUR





708567.94 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Ubs Europe Se - Systematic Internaliser

MIC:

UBSI



