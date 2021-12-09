





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niklas

Last name(s):

Östberg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

97.98 EUR





6564.66 EUR



98.00 EUR





17150.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4802.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





12838.00 EUR



97.78 EUR





4595.66 EUR



97.70 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.82 EUR





489.10 EUR



97.82 EUR





3228.06 EUR



97.96 EUR





11853.16 EUR



97.97 EUR





12834.07 EUR



97.88 EUR





3132.16 EUR



97.72 EUR





2247.56 EUR



97.58 EUR





4293.52 EUR



97.90 EUR





2251.70 EUR



98.00 EUR





12152.00 EUR



97.96 EUR





2742.88 EUR



97.96 EUR





979.60 EUR



97.92 EUR





2154.24 EUR



97.98 EUR





2547.48 EUR



98.00 EUR





12250.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

97.9469 EUR





120082.85 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Turquoise Europe

MIC:

TQEX



