1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
97.98 EUR 6564.66 EUR
98.00 EUR 17150.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4802.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 12838.00 EUR
97.78 EUR 4595.66 EUR
97.70 EUR 977.00 EUR
97.82 EUR 489.10 EUR
97.82 EUR 3228.06 EUR
97.96 EUR 11853.16 EUR
97.97 EUR 12834.07 EUR
97.88 EUR 3132.16 EUR
97.72 EUR 2247.56 EUR
97.58 EUR 4293.52 EUR
97.90 EUR 2251.70 EUR
98.00 EUR 12152.00 EUR
97.96 EUR 2742.88 EUR
97.96 EUR 979.60 EUR
97.92 EUR 2154.24 EUR
97.98 EUR 2547.48 EUR
98.00 EUR 12250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
97.9469 EUR 120082.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Turquoise Europe
MIC: TQEX














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
