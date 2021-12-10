DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2021
2021. december 09., csütörtök, 19:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2021
Luxembourg, 9th December 2021 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, adjusts its outlook for the full year 2021.
Following a strong start to the quarter with c.28% constant currency NMV growth for October, GFG saw demand weaken through the subsequent key trading weeks and into December. This reduces full-year expectations for NMV, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.
GFG now expects to achieve constant currency growth of around 23% for the full year, representing €2.3 - €2.4 billion of NMV and c.€1.5 billion of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €10 million. In its outlook, published on 11 November 2021, GFG previously guided to NMV constant currency growth of over 25%, representing €2.3 - €2.4 billion of NMV and c.€1.5 billion of Revenue. GFG expected to deliver a modest improvement in Adjusted EBITDA versus last year"s €16 million.
All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. GFG will report its financial figures for the fourth quarter results on 8 March 2022.
Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel.
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
