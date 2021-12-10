DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Forecast





United Internet announces 2022 outlook





09-Dec-2021

















United Internet announces 2022 outlook

- Guidance 2022: sales approx. EUR 5.8 billion; EBITDA approx. EUR 1.25 billion

- Additional marketing activities at IONOS to increase brand awareness

- Investments for 5G network roll-out and fibre network expansion

Montabaur, 9. December 2021. United Internet AG forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to approx. EUR 5.8 billion for its fiscal year 2022 (guidance 2021: approx. EUR 5.6 billion). Despite additional investments, EBITDA is expected to be on a par with 2021 and reach approx. EUR 1.25 billion again in 2022. EBITDA includes initial costs for 5G network construction of approx. EUR 70 million (compared to approx. EUR 40 million in 2021), as well as approx. EUR 30 million for additional marketing activities of the cloud provider IONOS to further raise brand awareness in its most important European markets.

In the coming year, the company plans significantly higher capital expenditures (capex), especially for the construction of its 5G network, as well as for the expansion of its fiber-optic network to connect the 5G antennas and provide coverage in additional expansion areas. The exact capex amount will depend in part on the availability of hardware and civil engineering services and is likely to be between EUR 800 million and EUR 1 billion (expectation 2021: approx. EUR 350 million).

Note



In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2020 of United Internet AG on page 57.