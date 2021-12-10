



DGAP-News: q.beyond AG





/ Key word(s): Takeover













q.beyond acquires highly scalable cloud portal

















10.12.2021 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond acquires highly scalable cloud portal

- Automated provision of high-performance cloud and IT security products

- Strategic sales partnership with Telekom Deutschland

- Asset deal with Ulm-based scanplus secures recurring revenues of more than € 20 million for q.beyond

Cologne/Ulm, 10 December 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring the operating business of Ulm-based scanplus GmbH, whose activities particularly focus on cloud and IT security environments, and thus obtaining an internally developed and highly scalable cloud portal. This company provides automated managed IT services, such as managed connectivity and managed security for a current total of more than 700 SMEs. For this, it draws on the private and public cloud, which it commissions from Telekom Deutschland GmbH. Based on multi-year contracts, scanplus, which is currently in administration proceedings, most recently generated annual revenues of more than € 20 million.

scanplus cloud portal as perfect complement to q.beyond"s portfolio

q.beyond"s CEO, Jürgen Hermann, explains the reasons for the transaction: "The highly scalable cloud portal at scanplus will extend our portfolio in the fast-growing cloud business." q.beyond would now have a standardised construction kit enabling it to easily assemble suitable cloud-based IT solutions for small and medium-sized companies alike. The parties to the transaction have agreed to maintain confidentiality about the purchase price, which q.beyond is settling from its liquid funds. q.beyond will also redeem lease-financed assets.

Commitment to Ulm location

Not only that: q.beyond will gain a further 220 IT experts. Jürgen Hermann welcomes the new team members: "The expertise available among our new staff members is an ideal match for our business. Together, we will further develop the Ulm location and the standardised cloud product business."

Managed IT services together with Telekom Deutschland

q.beyond will benefit in particular from the long-standing sales partnership with Telekom. Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, welcomes the transaction: "Managed IT services are a major component of our portfolio for SMEs. We can build on our long-standing partnership with scanplus and intend to expand this business further with q.beyond."

Manifold growth opportunities

q.beyond"s CEO Jürgen Hermann sees manifold opportunities for the latest transaction to further accelerate his company"s strong and profitable growth. In the first nine months of the current financial year, q.beyond increased its revenues year-on-year by 12% to € 116.3 million. Jürgen Hermann: "We can now offer SMEs of all sizes the exact cloud solutions they need for their digitalisation projects." Furthermore, q.beyond would in future also market the cloud portal itself and supplement this with its own products.

The transaction will be closed once all necessary approvals have been received and most likely no later than early 2022.



About q.beyond AG



q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,000 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany"s leading IT service providers.

Contact



q.beyond AG



Arne Thull



Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions



T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de