DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad successfully completes capital increase.





10-Dec-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase.





Frankfurt am Main, December 10, 2021 - Today Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) ("the Company") has successfully completed the capital increase it resolved yesterday.

A total of 800,000 new shares had been placed with qualified investors in a private placement. The placement price was set at EUR 10.15 per new share.

In the course of the transaction, the share capital of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will be increased from EUR 10,416,941.00 to EUR 11,216,941.00 against cash contributions with exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.

Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company, Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will receive gross proceeds of EUR 8,120,000.00 from the capital increase. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further finance the investment activities, with a first investment already secured for 2022.

The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 01, 2021 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the Open Market (Freiverkehr), Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (FSE) on December 16, 2021. Trading is expected to commence on December 16, 2021. The delivery of the new shares is also scheduled for December 16, 2021. Following the private placement, the Company will be subject to a lock-up obligation of 90 days, i.e. the obligation not to issue any further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to carry out a further capital increase. The lock-up obligation contains customary exceptions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the capital increase. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA supported the transaction as Joint Bookrunner.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact



Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA



E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any natural person or legal entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation of such jurisdiction or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of other jurisdictions.



The Company"s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and in the United Kingdom, the placement of shares described in this announcement is only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"), and, for the United Kingdom, as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, the placement of shares described in this announcement is only directed at persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated; any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely on it.