DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad successfully completes capital increase.
2021. december 10., péntek, 07:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
A total of 800,000 new shares had been placed with qualified investors in a private placement. The placement price was set at EUR 10.15 per new share.
In the course of the transaction, the share capital of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will be increased from EUR 10,416,941.00 to EUR 11,216,941.00 against cash contributions with exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.
Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company, Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will receive gross proceeds of EUR 8,120,000.00 from the capital increase. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further finance the investment activities, with a first investment already secured for 2022.
The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 01, 2021 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the Open Market (Freiverkehr), Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (FSE) on December 16, 2021. Trading is expected to commence on December 16, 2021. The delivery of the new shares is also scheduled for December 16, 2021. Following the private placement, the Company will be subject to a lock-up obligation of 90 days, i.e. the obligation not to issue any further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to carry out a further capital increase. The lock-up obligation contains customary exceptions.
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the capital increase. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA supported the transaction as Joint Bookrunner.
About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.
An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Disclaimer
This announcement is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any natural person or legal entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation of such jurisdiction or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of other jurisdictions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt/M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-719 12 80 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 69 71 91 59 65 11
|E-mail:
|info@heliad.com
|Internet:
|www.heliad.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0L1NN5
|WKN:
|A0L1NN
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1256345
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1256345 10-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
