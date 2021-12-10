DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home adopts restructuring plan
2021. december 10., péntek, 08:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Düsseldorf, 10 December 2021. Management Board and Supervisory Board of the company have approved a restructuring of the subsidiary in Austria. This is intended to adjust the Group"s cost structure to the lower revenues. The restructuring plan provides for measures consisting of an efficiency enhancement and cost reduction program and includes a one-time reduction of 65 employees.
With almost 200 highly qualified and dedicated employees, the bet-at-home.com AG Group is very well positioned for positive economic development.
About bet-at-home:
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.5 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most successful gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 17934 770
|Fax:
|+49 211 17934 757
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1256337
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1256337 10-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
