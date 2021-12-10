DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company





bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home adopts restructuring plan





10-Dec-2021





Düsseldorf, 10 December 2021. Management Board and Supervisory Board of the company have approved a restructuring of the subsidiary in Austria. This is intended to adjust the Group"s cost structure to the lower revenues. The restructuring plan provides for measures consisting of an efficiency enhancement and cost reduction program and includes a one-time reduction of 65 employees.

With almost 200 highly qualified and dedicated employees, the bet-at-home.com AG Group is very well positioned for positive economic development.





