DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Abberufung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden
2021. december 10., péntek, 10:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Abberufung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden
Frankfurt a.M., 10.12.2021 - Der Aufsichtsrat der PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) hat heute im Rahmen seiner außerordentlichen Sitzung den Vorsitzenden des Vorstands, Herrn Frederik Mehlitz, mit sofortiger Wirkung gemäß § 84 IV AktG abberufen. Die Vorstandsgeschäfte nimmt bis auf Weiteres das weitere Vorstandsmitglied Stephan Noetzel wahr.
Pressekontakt:
Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
|Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 695973566
|E-Mail:
|info@preos.de
|Internet:
|www.preos.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ850
|WKN:
|A2LQ85
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München
