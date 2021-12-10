DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Abberufung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden

10.12.2021 / 10:38 CET/CEST


Frankfurt a.M., 10.12.2021 - Der Aufsichtsrat der PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) hat heute im Rahmen seiner außerordentlichen Sitzung den Vorsitzenden des Vorstands, Herrn Frederik Mehlitz, mit sofortiger Wirkung gemäß § 84 IV AktG abberufen. Die Vorstandsgeschäfte nimmt bis auf Weiteres das weitere Vorstandsmitglied Stephan Noetzel wahr.



Pressekontakt:



Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:



edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Telefon: +49 69 905505-52

E-Mail: preos@edicto.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4

60306 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 695973566
E-Mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München
