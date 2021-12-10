DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Monika
Last name(s): Kircher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
34.73 EUR 31812.68 EUR
34.74 EUR 8198.64 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.7320 EUR 40011.3200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
