DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2021. december 10., péntek, 10:52















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








10.12.2021 / 10:50




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Monika
Nachname(n): Kircher

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
34.73 EUR 31812.68 EUR
34.74 EUR 8198.64 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
34.7320 EUR 40011.3200 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














10.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71497  10.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256560&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum