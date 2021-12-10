





10.12.2021 / 15:45







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Dec 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.16 %

4.98 %

5.14 %

1069837447

Previous notification

0.13 %

5.06 %

5.19 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

1401232

0 %

0.13 %

US2338252073

0

316307

0 %

0.03 %

Total

1717539

0.16 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open



319561

0.03 %

Right Of Use

Open



2270979

0.21 %

Future

18.03.2022



2943426

0.28 %

Call Warrant

24.10.2025



60804

0.01 %

Swap

24.10.2025



85252

0.01 %

Forward

18.02.2022



5500

0.0005 %

Call Option

16.12.2022



19960322

1.87 %





Total

25645844

2.40 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Forward

20.12.2024



Cash

816575

0.08 %

Future

20.12.2030



Cash

12068714

1.13 %

Swap

10.12.2031



Cash

2139933

0.20 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Cash

1305546

0.12 %

Put Option

20.12.2024



Physical

7281583

0.68 %

Call Option

31.03.2035



Cash

2649110

0.25 %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

1411317

0.13 %







Total

27672777

2.59 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC

%

%

%

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.

%

%

%

GS Equity Markets, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Investments Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

09 Dec 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























