The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DISCLOSURE.



10 December 2021



Veganz Group AG: Post-Stabilization disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option



Disclosure after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilization measures



Following the pre-stabilization period announcement dated 26 October 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilization measures dated 17 November 2021, M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg, Germany ("Stabilization Manager"), in its function as stabilization manager has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; phone: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) on 10 December 2021 that the Stabilization Manager terminated the stabilizations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 December 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:





























The Securities:  
Issuer: Veganz Group AG
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer (excluding over-allotment option): 475,757
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
  ISIN DE000A3E5ED2
Offer price: EUR 87.00
   
Stabilization:  
Stabilization manager: M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Date on which stabilization started: 10 November 2021
Date on which stabilization last occurred: 12 November 2021
Trading venue on which the stabilization transactions were carried out: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale), Xetra (XETR)
Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilization: 21,450 ordinary shares with no par value

 

Price range in EUR (Currency code (ISO 4217)) within which stabilization was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilizations were carried out:















Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)		 Low High
10/11/2021 81.8000 86.9000
11/11/2021 83.0000 86.0000
12/11/2021 84.6000 86.9500

 

Disclosure of the partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option in accordance with Article 8 lit. (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilization measures



The stabilization manager has informed the Issuer on 10 December 2021 that it partially exercises the Greenshoe Option, i. e. the option granted by the lending shareholders Katjesgreenfood GmbH, Dusseldorf, Germany and Vegan Angels GmbH, Berlin, to purchase up to 71,363 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan of the selling shareholder in connection with over-allotments. The Greenshoe Option was exercised by the stabilization manager in the amount of 49,913 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer.



Important notice



This disclosure is for informational purposes only. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or circulation would be unlawful. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell securities of Veganz Group AG ("Company") or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company ("Securities") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, nationals, residents or citizens of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.



The Securities have already been sold.















Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG

Warschauer Straße 32

10243 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1256713





 
