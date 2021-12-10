



Veganz Group AG: Post-Stabilization disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

















10.12.2021









10 December 2021

Veganz Group AG: Post-Stabilization disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Disclosure after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilization measures

Following the pre-stabilization period announcement dated 26 October 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilization measures dated 17 November 2021, M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg, Germany ("Stabilization Manager"), in its function as stabilization manager has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; phone: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) on 10 December 2021 that the Stabilization Manager terminated the stabilizations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 December 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities:



Issuer:

Veganz Group AG

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer (excluding over-allotment option):

475,757

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3E5ED2

Offer price:

EUR 87.00





Stabilization:



Stabilization manager:

M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Date on which stabilization started:

10 November 2021

Date on which stabilization last occurred:

12 November 2021

Trading venue on which the stabilization transactions were carried out:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale), Xetra (XETR)

Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilization:

21,450 ordinary shares with no par value



Price range in EUR (Currency code (ISO 4217)) within which stabilization was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilizations were carried out:

Date



(dd/mm/yyyy)

Low

High

10/11/2021

81.8000

86.9000

11/11/2021

83.0000

86.0000

12/11/2021

84.6000

86.9500



Disclosure of the partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option in accordance with Article 8 lit. (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilization measures

The stabilization manager has informed the Issuer on 10 December 2021 that it partially exercises the Greenshoe Option, i. e. the option granted by the lending shareholders Katjesgreenfood GmbH, Dusseldorf, Germany and Vegan Angels GmbH, Berlin, to purchase up to 71,363 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan of the selling shareholder in connection with over-allotments. The Greenshoe Option was exercised by the stabilization manager in the amount of 49,913 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer.

