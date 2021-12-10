





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name





Mr. Stephen F. Angel



Reason for the notification

Position/status





Chief Executive Officer

Initial Notification Amendment

Amendment



The sole purpose of this amendment is to correct the number of shares withheld for the option exercise price and taxes that was previously reported on November 5, 2021 with respect to stock options that were exercised. All other information previously reported remains the same.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Linde public limited company

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares



Share Options ("Options")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of



Ordinary Shares



The exercise of 261,075 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 176,061 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.33 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 85,014 net shares that were held by Mr. Angel. No market sale of shares occurred.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)



Volume(s)



Exercise







US$128.38



261,075 Options



Disposal







US$326.33



176,061 Ordinary Shares







Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction





03 NOVEMBER 2021





Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

Additional Information

176,061 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.33 per share to cover the option exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 85,014 net shares that were held by Mr. Angel. No market sale of shares occurred.































