DGAP-AFR: Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. december 13., hétfő, 13:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Medios AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








13.12.2021 / 13:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center













13.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Heidestraße 9

10557 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1256850  13.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256850&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum