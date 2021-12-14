



Co-founder and Executive Board member Daniel Bartsch takes over CFO position at creditshelf

















Co-founder and Executive Board member Daniel Bartsch takes over CFO position at creditshelf

Strengthening the finance and capital markets function at Executive Board level underlines importance of Chief Financial Officer for Prime Standard-listed growth company



Richard Heller takes over COO function joining the experienced senior management team that supports Executive Board members Tim Thabe and Daniel Bartsch



Previous CFO Fabian Brügmann leaves company after three years at his own request



Frankfurt am Main, Germany, December 13, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, modifies its management structure to accommodate further growth. Dr. Daniel Bartsch, co-founder and incumbent Executive Board member of creditshelf AG, takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) lifting the finance and capital market-centered CFO function to board level. Richard Heller will join the senior management team as Chief Operating Officer (COO) assuming responsibility for client relations as well as day-to-day operations.

"Transparent dialog with the capital markets and fulfillment of all responsibilities in relation to the stock market listing are of utmost importance for creditshelf. At the same time, our strong growth and the increasing size of the company suggest that the CFO position including related organizational tasks should sit at the Executive Board level. To further optimize process efficiency and scalability of our platform, we additionally merge management of client relations and sales with day-to-day operations. Richard Heller, one of our long-standing employees, will take over these responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer serving on the second management level," explains Dr. Daniel Bartsch, co-founder and Executive Board member of creditshelf AG.

This change in executive responsibilities became particularly advantageous, since current CFO Fabian Brügmann will be leaving the company at his own request at the end of 2021. After more than 15 years in the banking and capital markets and 3 years as creditshelf"s CFO he will take on new professional challenges. "Fabian Brügmann has played an important role in shaping the areas of finance and capital markets at creditshelf over the past 3 years and further professionalized them after our successful IPO. We highly appreciate the good work he has done here and regret his departure at year-end whilst appreciating his will to seize new professional endeavors," Bartsch continues.

Unaffected by the changes at the second management level, the Executive Board will continue to consist of the companies two founders: Dr. Tim Thabe as CEO, responsible for strategy, human resources, communications, technology as well as risk, and Dr. Daniel Bartsch as CFO, whose responsibilities include finance, operations, sales, capital markets and marketing.





