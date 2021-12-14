DGAP-News: Co-founder and Executive Board member Daniel Bartsch takes over CFO position at creditshelf
2021. december 13., hétfő, 14:00
Co-founder and Executive Board member Daniel Bartsch takes over CFO position at creditshelf
Frankfurt am Main, Germany, December 13, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, modifies its management structure to accommodate further growth. Dr. Daniel Bartsch, co-founder and incumbent Executive Board member of creditshelf AG, takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) lifting the finance and capital market-centered CFO function to board level. Richard Heller will join the senior management team as Chief Operating Officer (COO) assuming responsibility for client relations as well as day-to-day operations.
"Transparent dialog with the capital markets and fulfillment of all responsibilities in relation to the stock market listing are of utmost importance for creditshelf. At the same time, our strong growth and the increasing size of the company suggest that the CFO position including related organizational tasks should sit at the Executive Board level. To further optimize process efficiency and scalability of our platform, we additionally merge management of client relations and sales with day-to-day operations. Richard Heller, one of our long-standing employees, will take over these responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer serving on the second management level," explains Dr. Daniel Bartsch, co-founder and Executive Board member of creditshelf AG.
This change in executive responsibilities became particularly advantageous, since current CFO Fabian Brügmann will be leaving the company at his own request at the end of 2021. After more than 15 years in the banking and capital markets and 3 years as creditshelf"s CFO he will take on new professional challenges. "Fabian Brügmann has played an important role in shaping the areas of finance and capital markets at creditshelf over the past 3 years and further professionalized them after our successful IPO. We highly appreciate the good work he has done here and regret his departure at year-end whilst appreciating his will to seize new professional endeavors," Bartsch continues.
Unaffected by the changes at the second management level, the Executive Board will continue to consist of the companies two founders: Dr. Tim Thabe as CEO, responsible for strategy, human resources, communications, technology as well as risk, and Dr. Daniel Bartsch as CFO, whose responsibilities include finance, operations, sales, capital markets and marketing.
Communications & IR:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
creditshelf is the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company"s partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf"s business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers" credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.
creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years" experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow"s businesses.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1257182
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1257182 13.12.2021
