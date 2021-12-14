DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2021. december 13., hétfő, 15:00
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 24th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 06 December 2021 until and including 10 December 2021, a number of 10,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 10 December 2021 amounts to 2,837,880 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 13 December 2021
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
