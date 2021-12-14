DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement








Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement



In the period from December 6, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 78,471 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 6, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:



























Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
December 6, 2021 14,073 66.0743
December 7, 2021 14,151 67.0638
December 8, 2021 16,454 67.3896
December 9, 2021 16,795 66.9662
December 10, 2021 16,998 65.8642
Total: 78,471 66.6716
     

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021 amounts to 156,692 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, December 13, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

The general partner
















Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
