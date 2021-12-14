Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from December 6, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 78,471 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 6, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

December 6, 2021

14,073

66.0743

December 7, 2021

14,151

67.0638

December 8, 2021

16,454

67.3896

December 9, 2021

16,795

66.9662

December 10, 2021

16,998

65.8642

Total:

78,471

66.6716









The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 10, 2021 amounts to 156,692 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, December 13, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner