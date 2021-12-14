DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 6-10 December 2021





13-Dec-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Ad-hoc release, 13 December 2021



Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 6-10 December 2021

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 6 to 10 December 2021 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 6 December 2021 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. This share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 31 December 2021.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus



SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued



share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code

of financial instrument

Total daily volume

(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average

purchase price of shares (EUR)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

06.12.2021

NL0000235190

19,275

100.4924

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

07.12.2021

NL0000235190

16,550

105.1744

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

08.12.2021

NL0000235190

16,550

106.1256

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

09.12.2021

NL0000235190

16,550

105.8572

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

10.12.2021

NL0000235190

16,550

105.9117

XPAR





TOTAL



85,475

104.5777





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

