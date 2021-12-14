DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 6-10 December 2021
2021. december 13., hétfő, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 13 December 2021
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 6 to 10 December 2021 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Contacts for the media
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1257307
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1257307 13-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
