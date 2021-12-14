DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Fasanenweg 10
PLZ: 70771
Ort: Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
erstmalige Zulassung der Aktien zum Handel an einem organisierten Markt

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Daimler AG
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Stuttgart, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Daimler Verwaltungsgesellschaft für Grundbesitz mbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.12.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 35,00 % 0,00 % 35,00 % 822951882
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000DTR0013 50000 0 0,01 % 0,00 %
DE000DTR0CK8 233936002 54047157 28,43 % 6,57 %
Summe 288033159 35,00 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Daimler AG 28,43 % % 28,43 %
Daimler Verwaltungsgesellschaft für Grundbesitz mbH 6,57 % % 6,57 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

13.12.2021














