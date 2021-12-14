DGAP-NVR: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. december 14., kedd, 16:38







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: A.S. Création Tapeten AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








14.12.2021 / 16:38



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 14.12.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

2.760.000














14.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1257817  14.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257817&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum