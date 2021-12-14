





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: A.S. Création Tapeten AG





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















14.12.2021 / 16:38







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



A.S. Création Tapeten AG



Südstraße 47



51645 Gummersbach



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit



Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)



X

Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

14.12.2021



3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

2.760.000





























14.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



