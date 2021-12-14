DGAP-NVR: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Dec 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

2.760.000














Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de





 
