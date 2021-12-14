DGAP-DD: PNE AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.12.2021 / 16:47




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Florian
Nachname(n): Schuhbauer
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

PNE AG


b) LEI

391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
7.85 EUR 18055000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
7.8500 EUR 18055000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














14.12.2021
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71546  14.12.2021 



