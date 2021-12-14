DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR ACQUISITION OF HAOGENPLAST LTD.
2021. december 14., kedd, 18:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
KAP AG: ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR ACQUISITION OF HAOGENPLAST LTD.
The planned acquisition depends, amongst others, on the signing of the SPA which is expected to be concluded by the end of this year.
HaOgenplast Ltd. is a company based in Israel mainly producing foils for swimming pools, window laminates and industrial weatherproof roof coverings. With around 150 employees, HaOgenplast Ltd. is expected to generate sales of around EUR 50 million in 2021. By acquiring HaOgenplast Ltd., KAP AG expects significant synergies, especially in the flexible films segment. With the planned acquisition, KAP AG would, amongst others, extend its leading position in fabric-reinforced pool liners and at the same time, by gaining sophisticated flat roof solutions and extend its strong position in the roofing market. With the extensive product range for decorative foils, which are used, for example, in the field of window profiles, a new market opportunity would open up for KAP"s flexible films segment.
The Management Board
Notifying Person und Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1257630
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1257630 14-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
