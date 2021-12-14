DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





​​​​​​​KAP AG: ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR ACQUISITION OF HAOGENPLAST LTD.





14-Dec-2021





KAP AG: ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR ACQUISITION OF HAOGENPLAST LTD.



Fulda, 14 December 2021 -KAP AG is in advanced negotiations with the owners about the acquisition of 100% of the shares in HaOgenplast Ltd. to strengthen and further extend KAP"s flexible films segment. The purchase price (enterprise value) for HaOgenplast Ltd. will be around ILS 150 million (around EUR 43 million) at closing and results in expected multiple of around 4.8x on the expected EBITDA for 2021 (without any expected synergies).

The planned acquisition depends, amongst others, on the signing of the SPA which is expected to be concluded by the end of this year.

HaOgenplast Ltd. is a company based in Israel mainly producing foils for swimming pools, window laminates and industrial weatherproof roof coverings. With around 150 employees, HaOgenplast Ltd. is expected to generate sales of around EUR 50 million in 2021. By acquiring HaOgenplast Ltd., KAP AG expects significant synergies, especially in the flexible films segment. With the planned acquisition, KAP AG would, amongst others, extend its leading position in fabric-reinforced pool liners and at the same time, by gaining sophisticated flat roof solutions and extend its strong position in the roofing market. With the extensive product range for decorative foils, which are used, for example, in the field of window profiles, a new market opportunity would open up for KAP"s flexible films segment.

The Management Board

