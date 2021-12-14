





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

ABOUT YOU Holding SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Domstraße 10

PLZ:

20095

Ort:

Hamburg

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

894500DKEE3GY8870322



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

erstmalige Zulassung der Aktien zum Handel an einem organisierten Markt



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Tarek Müller

Geburtsdatum: 28.10.1988



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.06.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

3,62 %

0,91 %

4,54 %

186153487

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A3CNK42

0

6745914

0,00 %

3,62 %

Summe

6745914

3,62 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Optionen aus einem Aktienoptionsprogramm

Verfall 01.07.2029

Ausübung 1.7.2025 - 30.6.2029

Beides

1702128

0,91 %







Summe

1702128

0,91 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Tarek Müller

%

%

%

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

3,62 %

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Im Rahmen des Börsengangs wurden am 17.06.2021 1.086.957 Aktien an der Gesellschaft verkauft, so dass der Anteil der Stimmrechte seit diesem Zeitpunkt 3,04% beträgt.





Datum

14.12.2021



