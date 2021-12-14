DGAP-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Domstraße 10
PLZ: 20095
Ort: Hamburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
erstmalige Zulassung der Aktien zum Handel an einem organisierten Markt

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Tarek Müller
Geburtsdatum: 28.10.1988

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.06.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,62 % 0,91 % 4,54 % 186153487
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CNK42 0 6745914 0,00 % 3,62 %
Summe 6745914 3,62 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Optionen aus einem Aktienoptionsprogramm Verfall 01.07.2029 Ausübung 1.7.2025 - 30.6.2029 Beides 1702128 0,91 %
      Summe 1702128 0,91 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Tarek Müller % % %
Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 3,62 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Im Rahmen des Börsengangs wurden am 17.06.2021 1.086.957 Aktien an der Gesellschaft verkauft, so dass der Anteil der Stimmrechte seit diesem Zeitpunkt 3,04% beträgt. 


Datum

14.12.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ABOUT YOU Holding SE

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1257847  14.12.2021 



