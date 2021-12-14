





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.12.2021 / 18:56









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Baier



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Acquisition of shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





6093.00 EUR



67.70 EUR





5077.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





5077.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





1015.50 EUR



67.75 EUR





6097.50 EUR



67.75 EUR





41666.25 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

67.71 EUR





101558.25 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAT



