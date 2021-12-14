DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

14.12.2021 / 18:56




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Baier

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Acquisition of shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 6093.00 EUR
67.70 EUR 5077.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 5077.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 1015.50 EUR
67.75 EUR 6097.50 EUR
67.75 EUR 41666.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
67.71 EUR 101558.25 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
