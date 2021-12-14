DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

2021. december 14., kedd, 18:58















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.12.2021 / 18:56




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Christian
Nachname(n): Baier

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: Kauf von Aktien, diese geführt unter ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






























































Preis(e) Volumen
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.65 EUR 6088.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 6093.00 EUR
67.70 EUR 5077.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 5077.50 EUR
67.70 EUR 1015.50 EUR
67.75 EUR 6097.50 EUR
67.75 EUR 41666.25 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
67.71 EUR 101558.25 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

10.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














14.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71547  14.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257864&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum