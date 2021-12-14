





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Christian

Nachname(n):

Baier



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

Beschreibung:

Kauf von Aktien, diese geführt unter ISIN: DE0007493991





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.65 EUR





6088.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





6093.00 EUR



67.70 EUR





5077.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





5077.50 EUR



67.70 EUR





1015.50 EUR



67.75 EUR





6097.50 EUR



67.75 EUR





41666.25 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

67.71 EUR





101558.25 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

10.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAT



