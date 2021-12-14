





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding SE















ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















14.12.2021 / 18:46







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

ABOUT YOU Holding SE

Street:

Domstraße 10

Postal code:

20095

City:

Hamburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

894500DKEE3GY8870322



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

First-time admission of the shares to trading on an organized market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Tarek Müller

Date of birth: 28 Oct 1988



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Jun 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.62 %

0.91 %

4.54 %

186153487

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A3CNK42

0

6745914

0.00 %

3.62 %

Total

6745914

3.62 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Options from a stock option program

Expiration 07/01/2029

Exercise 7/1/2025 - 6/30/2029

Both

1702128

0.91 %







Total

1702128

0.91 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Tarek Müller

%

%

%

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

3.62 %

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

As part of the IPO, 1,086,957 shares in the Company were sold on June 17, 2021, so that the share of voting rights since that date amounts to 3.04%.





Date

14 Dec 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



