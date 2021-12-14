DGAP-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








14.12.2021 / 18:46



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Street: Domstraße 10
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
First-time admission of the shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Tarek Müller
Date of birth: 28 Oct 1988

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Jun 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.62 % 0.91 % 4.54 % 186153487
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CNK42 0 6745914 0.00 % 3.62 %
Total 6745914 3.62 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Options from a stock option program Expiration 07/01/2029 Exercise 7/1/2025 - 6/30/2029 Both 1702128 0.91 %
      Total 1702128 0.91 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Tarek Müller % % %
Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 3.62 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

As part of the IPO, 1,086,957 shares in the Company were sold on June 17, 2021, so that the share of voting rights since that date amounts to 3.04%. 


Date

14 Dec 2021














Language: English
