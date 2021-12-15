



DGAP-News: Linde plc





/ Key word(s): Sustainability













Linde Receives "A" For Water Stewardship from CDP

















15.12.2021 / 12:01









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Receives "A" For Water Stewardship from CDP

Guildford, UK, December 15, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that it has been awarded an "A" from CDP for its approach to tackling water security. It is one of only a select group of global companies to achieve the top score.

CDP is a global environmental non-profit organization that works with investors representing over $110 trillion in assets to measure companies" risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation. It uses a detailed methodology to assess nearly 12,000 companies, allocating a score of "A" to "D-". Each company"s score is based on comprehensive analysis of its disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks alongside evidence of best practice. In addition to its "A" rating for water security, Linde was rated "A-" for its approach to climate change.

"Water scarcity and lack of access to clean water are global challenges affecting individuals, communities and industry," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability at Linde. "Responsible management of water is a key element of Linde"s sustainability strategy and we are honored to be recognized as one of few companies leading the way in stewardship, transparency and impact."

Linde helps customers improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint through high-quality solutions, technologies and services. Linde"s water management planning and sustainable productivity efforts helped reduce water use by 300 million gallons in 2020. The company recently announced new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals, including a target of 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050.

About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com