DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.12.2021 / 12:10



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Street: Fasanenweg 10
Postal code: 70771
City: Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The People"s Republic of China
City of registered office, country: Beijing, China

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

INVESTMENT GLOBAL CO., LIMITED

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 Dec 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.49 % 0.00 % 6.49 % 822951882
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000DTR0CK8 0 53384887 0.00 % 6.49 %
Total 53384887 6.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-The People"s Republic of China % % %
-State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People"s Government of Beijing Municipality % % %
-Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Company Limited % % %
-Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. % % %
-BAIC International (Hong Kong) Limited % % %
-INVESTMENT GLOBAL CO., LIMITED 6.49 % % 6.49 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

13 Dec 2021














Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fasanenweg 10

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany





 
