DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH
2021. december 15., szerda, 13:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)
Grünwald, December 15, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), through Dermapharm AG, today entered into an agreement with Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, based in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, to acquire C³ Cannabinoid Compound GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, and its subsidiaries Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Upon completion of the transaction, Dermapharm AG will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company, which specializes in the development, production and marketing of natural and synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients based on cannabinoids. The purchase price is in the order of EUR 80 million plus possible performance-based limited purchase price components.
The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of January 2022.
Contact
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 64 86-0
|E-mail:
|ir@dermapharm.com
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
|WKN:
|A2GS5D
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1258267
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1258267 15-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]