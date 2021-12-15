





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.12.2021 / 14:54









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pieter-Jan

Last name(s):

Vandepitte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 48,767 shares within the exercise of stock options for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee participation program (option exercise price is 15.00 EUR per share)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

107.50 EUR





5242452.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

107.50 EUR





5242452.50 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



