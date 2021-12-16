DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bert
Last name(s): Böttcher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG


b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
56.00 EUR 14000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.00 EUR 14000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

14/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
