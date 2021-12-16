





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.12.2021 / 17:33









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

BTS Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jens

Last name(s):

Stolze

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG





b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2QDNX9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.00 EUR





200032.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.00 EUR





200032.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

14/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























15.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



