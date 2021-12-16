





DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.





/ Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme













R-LOGITECH S.A.M. stärkt strategische Position in Finnland und im Baltikum durch die Akquisition der Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab

















16.12.2021 / 14:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







R-LOGITECH S.A.M. stärkt strategische Position in Finnland und im Baltikum durch die Akquisition der Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab





Monaco, 16. Dezember 2021 - Die R-LOGITECH S.A.M., einer der führenden internationalen Hafeninfrastrukturbetreiber und Logistikdienstleister im Rohstoffsektor, hat über ihre Tochtergesellschaft EUROPORTS von der Metsä Group das gesamte Grundkapital der Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab mit Wirkung vom heutigen Tag erworben. Das Unternehmen erbringt seit 1912 Umschlagdienstleistungen im Hafen von Hanko. In den 100 Jahren seines Bestehens hat es sich eine große Fachkompetenz angeeignet. Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab beschäftigt rund 180 Mitarbeiter, verfügt über erstklassige Verladeausrüstung und moderne IT-Lösungen.





Frédéric Platini, CEO von R-LOGITECH: "Mit dieser Transaktion werden wir unsere strategische Position in Finnland und im Baltikum stärken. Wir sind fest entschlossen, weiterhin nach den höchsten Sicherheits- und Qualitätsstandards zu arbeiten und uns auf die Nachhaltigkeit unserer Tätigkeit zu konzentrieren."





"Mit dieser Übernahme erweitern wir unsere Dienstleistungen in Finnland. Mit unseren Standorten in Rauma, Pietarsaari und Hanko können wir unsere Dienstleistungen unseren bestehenden und neuen Kunden überall in Finnland anbieten. Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass Hanko eine großartige Möglichkeit darstellt, unsere Position als zuverlässiger Partner für jegliche Ladung zu stärken", unterstreicht Sari De Meulder, Geschäftsführerin von Euroports Finland Oy.



Über die R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:



R-LOGITECH ist einer der führenden internationalen Hafeninfrastrukturbetreiber und Anbieter von Logistikdienstleistungen im Rohstoffsektor. Die Hauptgeschäftsfelder des Konzerns sind Häfen- und Terminalmanagement, Logistik und Technologielösungen.





R-LOGITECH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



Für weitere Informationen:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0)89 8896906-25



linh.chung@better-orange.de





Frédéric Platini



R-LOGITECH S.A.M.



+377 97 98 67 71



investorrelations@r-logitech.com



























16.12.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



