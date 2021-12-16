





R-LOGITECH S.A.M. strengthens strategic position in Finland and the Baltic region through acquisition of Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab

















R-LOGITECH S.A.M. strengthens strategic position in Finland and the Baltic region through acquisition of Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab





Monaco, 16 December 2021 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services provider in the natural resources sector, has via its subsidiary EUROPORTS acquired from Metsä Group the entire share capital of Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab as of today. The company has provided cargo handling services at Port of Hanko since 1912. It has gained a strong proficiency during its 100 years in the business. Oy Hangö Stevedoring Ab has around 180 employees, first-rate loading equipment and modern IT solutions.





Frédéric Platini, CEO of R-LOGITECH: "With this transaction, we will strengthen our strategic position in Finland and in the Baltic region. We are fully committed to continue to operate following the highest standards of safety and quality, focusing on the sustainability of our operations."





"This acquisition is expanding our services in Finland. With all our locations in Rauma, Pietarsaari and Hanko, we can offer our services to our existing and new customers everywhere in Finland. We are confident that Hanko will create a great possibility to strengthen our position as a reliable partner for any cargoes," highlights Sari De Meulder, Managing Director of Euroports Finland Oy.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:



R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group"s primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.





R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



For further information:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 89 8896906-25



linh.chung@better-orange.de





Frédéric Platini



R-LOGITECH S.A.M.



+377 97 98 67 71



investorrelations@r-logitech.com



























