DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P confirms BBB+/A-2 rating of GRENKE AG and raises hybrid bond rating following new valuation methodology
2021. december 16., csütörtök, 19:23
S&P confirms BBB+/A-2 rating of GRENKE AG and raises hybrid bond rating following new
Baden-Baden, December 16, 2021: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today reports a new Rating Action from Standard & Poor"s. S&P Global Ratings affirmed today GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. S&P left the outlook for the long-term rating unchanged at "negative". The issuer rating for the hybrid bonds was raised from "BB-" to "BB".
Prompting the action is a new rating methodology for banks and financial institutions published by Standard & Poor"s on December 9, 2021, which, among other things, allows S&P to include additional credit factors when determining the stand-alone credit profile (SACP). On this basis, S&P Global Ratings has also raised GRENKE AG"s stand-alone rating by one notch. S&P justifies the adjustment by stating that it continues to expect higher profitability and better risk-adjusted margins at GRENKE compared to financial institutions with similar credit ratings, and that this assessment had not yet been taken into account in the SACP.
S&P"s latest report can be downloaded at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital/.
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1259104
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1259104 16.12.2021
