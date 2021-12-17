DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 to €20.5 - €23.5 million
2021. december 16., csütörtök, 22:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 to €20.5 - €23.5 million
Gruenwald (16.12.2021/22:45) - Today, the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Duesseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) decided to raise the Company"s revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2021. Management anticipates that especially the electricity prices in Poland, which have increased significantly compared to previous expectations while being highly volatile, will drive revenues from the local 51.8 MW wind portfolio that the Company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Based on preliminary indications and taking into account the increased volatility of the relevant electricity prices, the Company raises its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2021 from €20.0 - €22.0 million to €20.5 - €23.5 million. This exceeds the current market expectation of €21.4 million (arithmetic mean of the analysts" estimates published up to December 16, 2021). The Company does not adjust the underlying electricity production guidance.
*************
info@pacifico-renewables.com
Disclaimer
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Subject to statutory requirements, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and we the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@pacifico-renewables.com
|Internet:
|www.pacifico-renewables.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
|WKN:
|A2YN37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1259128
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1259128 16-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]