1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Felix

Last name(s):

Grawert



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

AIXTRON SE





b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0WMPJ6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.355 EUR





6907.29 EUR



17.360 EUR





10207.68 EUR



17.350 EUR





16256.95 EUR



17.345 EUR





10008.07 EUR



17.345 EUR





17345.00 EUR



17.305 EUR





2578.45 EUR



17.305 EUR





6074.06 EUR



17.305 EUR





2716.89 EUR



17.305 EUR





5901.01 EUR



17.305 EUR





12736.48 EUR



17.305 EUR





10175.34 EUR



17.300 EUR





10380.00 EUR



17.305 EUR





10002.29 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.3271 EUR





121289.5100 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

13/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



