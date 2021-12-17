DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE


b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
17.355 EUR 6907.29 EUR
17.360 EUR 10207.68 EUR
17.350 EUR 16256.95 EUR
17.345 EUR 10008.07 EUR
17.345 EUR 17345.00 EUR
17.305 EUR 2578.45 EUR
17.305 EUR 6074.06 EUR
17.305 EUR 2716.89 EUR
17.305 EUR 5901.01 EUR
17.305 EUR 12736.48 EUR
17.305 EUR 10175.34 EUR
17.300 EUR 10380.00 EUR
17.305 EUR 10002.29 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.3271 EUR 121289.5100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

13/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE

Dornkaulstraße 2

52134 Herzogenrath

Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com





 
