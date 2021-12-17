





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















17.12.2021 / 08:15









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Felix

Nachname(n):

Grawert



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

AIXTRON SE





b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0WMPJ6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

17.355 EUR





6907.29 EUR



17.360 EUR





10207.68 EUR



17.350 EUR





16256.95 EUR



17.345 EUR





10008.07 EUR



17.345 EUR





17345.00 EUR



17.305 EUR





2578.45 EUR



17.305 EUR





6074.06 EUR



17.305 EUR





2716.89 EUR



17.305 EUR





5901.01 EUR



17.305 EUR





12736.48 EUR



17.305 EUR





10175.34 EUR



17.300 EUR





10380.00 EUR



17.305 EUR





10002.29 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

17.3271 EUR





121289.5100 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























17.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



