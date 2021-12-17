DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Munich, December 17, 2021 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the November developments and consequently decided to revise the company"s guidance for 2021. The revenue for 2021 is now expected to be in the region of €535 million instead of €525 million. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2020. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management"s expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

