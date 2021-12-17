





















NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Patrick Schmidt



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.40858

45,000

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

45,000

- Price11

EUR 4.40858

e)

Date of the transaction12

14 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction13

XGAT





























