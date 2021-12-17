DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.12.2021 / 11:05
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.436
|390
|4.428
|1943
|4.43
|2606
|4.43
|571
|4.424
|490
|4.408
|7
|4.408
|64
|4.41
|125
|4.412
|240
|4.414
|119
|4.416
|580
|4.42
|133
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|7,268
|- Price11
|EUR 4.427
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|14 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|XETR
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.428
|460
|4.426
|447
|4.43
|401
|4.43
|151
|4.408
|521
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|1,980
|- Price11
|EUR 4.422
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|14 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|CEUX
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Co-CEO and member of the management board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.43
|744
|4.416
|8
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|752
|- Price11
|EUR 4.429
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|14 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|TQEX
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
71635 17.12.2021
