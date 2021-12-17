





















Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.12.2021 / 11:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Christoph Barchewitz



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.436

390

4.428

1943

4.43

2606

4.43

571

4.424

490

4.408

7

4.408

64

4.41

125

4.412

240

4.414

119

4.416

580

4.42

133

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

7,268

- Price11

EUR 4.427

e)

Date of the transaction12

14 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction13

XETR







NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Christoph Barchewitz



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.428

460

4.426

447

4.43

401

4.43

151

4.408

521

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

1,980

- Price11

EUR 4.422

e)

Date of the transaction12

14 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction13

CEUX



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Christoph Barchewitz



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222



4.

Details of the transaction(s)



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.43

744

4.416

8

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

752

- Price11

EUR 4.429

e)

Date of the transaction12

14 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction13

TQEX





























