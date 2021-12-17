DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH: Earnings call - Release of results for the fourth quarter 2020/21 (ending 30 September 2021) on 21 December 2021
2021. december 17., péntek, 14:35
PRESS RELEASE
Release of results for the fourth quarter 2020/21 (ending 30 September 2021) on 21 December 2021
Düsseldorf, 17 December 2021. Douglas, Europe"s leading premium beauty platform, will release its results for the fourth quarter 2020/21 on 21 December 2021.
The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the Investor Relations website (http://ir.douglas.de/).
A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET on 21 December 2021.
Please use this link to participate in the Webcast only (also available on our website).
To participate in the Audio Conference and Webcast, please use the following dial-in details:
- Webcast
- Conference Call:
Germany: +49 69 201744220
Participant dial-in code: 42766937#
ABOUT DOUGLAS:
Douglas is the leading premium beauty platform in Europe. Offering more than 130,000 beauty and lifestyle products in online shops, the beauty marketplace and over 2,000 stores, Douglas inspires customers to live their own kind of beauty by a previously unparalleled assortment. In 2021, Douglas achieved the Diversity Certification of the initiative BeyondGenderAgenda and represents diversity, equal opportunity and inclusion internally and externally. The continued expansion of the fast-growing e-commerce business is the focus of the #FORWARDBEAUTY.DigitalFirst strategy programme. In fiscal year 2019/2020, Douglas generated sales of 3.2 billion euros in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as nutritional supplements and accessories.
More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas GmbH
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|XS2326497802
|WKN:
|A3H3J7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|1259551
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1259551 17.12.2021
