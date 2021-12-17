DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch

17.12.2021 / 16:14




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Christian
Nachname(n): Danninger

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

AIXTRON SE


b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
16.7117 EUR 75202.80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16.7117 EUR 75202.8000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

16.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














17.12.2021
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: AIXTRON SE

Dornkaulstraße 2

52134 Herzogenrath

Deutschland
Internet: www.aixtron.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71651  17.12.2021 



