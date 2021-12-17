DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english

2021. december 17., péntek, 16:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.12.2021 / 16:14




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Danninger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE


b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.7117 EUR 75202.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.7117 EUR 75202.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE

Dornkaulstraße 2

52134 Herzogenrath

Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com





 
