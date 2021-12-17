DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE deutsch

2021. december 17., péntek, 17:04















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








17.12.2021 / 17:03




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Steven
Nachname(n): Terwindt

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
77.0600 EUR 17107.32 EUR
77.0800 EUR 43858.52 EUR
77.1000 EUR 3315.30 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
77.0757 EUR 64281.1400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

16.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














17.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71654  17.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259634&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum