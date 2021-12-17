





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Steven

Last name(s):

Terwindt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

77.0600 EUR





7706.00 EUR



77.0800 EUR





7708.00 EUR



77.0800 EUR





3083.20 EUR



77.0800 EUR





4470.64 EUR



77.1000 EUR





4471.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

77.0776 EUR





27439.6400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Aquis Exchange Europe

MIC:

AQEU



