1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
77.0600 EUR 7706.00 EUR
77.0800 EUR 7708.00 EUR
77.0800 EUR 3083.20 EUR
77.0800 EUR 4470.64 EUR
77.1000 EUR 4471.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
77.0776 EUR 27439.6400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Europe
MIC: AQEU














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
