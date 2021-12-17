





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















17.12.2021 / 17:14









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Steven

Nachname(n):

Terwindt



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

77.0600 EUR





3775.94 EUR



77.0600 EUR





1849.44 EUR



77.0800 EUR





3776.92 EUR



77.0800 EUR





2697.80 EUR



77.0800 EUR





2312.40 EUR



77.0800 EUR





2312.40 EUR



77.0800 EUR





2004.08 EUR



77.1000 EUR





3777.90 EUR



77.1000 EUR





2313.00 EUR



77.1000 EUR





1850.40 EUR



77.1000 EUR





2004.60 EUR



77.1000 EUR





4471.80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

77.0853 EUR





33146.6800 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

16.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

CBOE Europe

MIC:

CEUX



