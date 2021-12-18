DGAP-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Increase of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected increase in the portfolio valuation as of 31 December 2021

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Increase of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected increase in the portfolio valuation as of 31 December 2021


The scheduled year-end valuation of HAMBORNER REIT AG"s real estate portfolio as of 31 December 2021 is currently being carried out by the external appraiser Jones Lang LaSalle. Based on an initial indicative draft assessment, the market value of the real estate portfolio (like-for-like) is expected to increase by 4.5% to 5.0% compared to the previous year based on current knowledge. The currently expected increase in the value of the property portfolio is particularly due to a positive development in value of the local supply properties.



The result of the analysis of the initial indicative draft assessment leads to an increase in the full year guidance relating to the NAV per share (most recently "slight increase in the NAV per share compared to the end of 2020"). The company now assumes that the NAV per share as of 31 December 2021 will be in the range between EUR 12.00 and EUR 12.10. This would correspond to an increase in the NAV per share compared to the end of 2020 (EUR 11.05) of approximately 9%.



The property valuation by the external appraiser is still in the process of being carried out and the final annual results for the 2021 financial year, which will also influence the NAV per share, are not yet available at this point in time. The final development of the NAV per share for the 2021 financial year may therefore deviate from the aforementioned forecast.



